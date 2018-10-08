Kimberly Guilfoyle: If Democrats Win 2018, ‘You Won’t Recognize this Country’

Guilfoyle noted Rep. Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) call for an “proper investigation” of “credible accusations” against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, should Democrats secure a House majority in 2018’s midterm elections. He described Kavanaugh as “credibly accused” of sexual assault. – READ MORE
Democrats aren’t done with now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. According to at least one prominent Democrat, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the plan is to keep investigating Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations just as soon as Democrats regain control of at least one house of Congress.
Nadler claims he’s not “eager” to undertake the task of “advising” the president on whether Kavanaugh continues to be fit for his position on the bench, but if he has to, he’ll lead the House Judiciary Committee in a no-holds-barred inquiry into Kavanaugh’s past.
"It is not something we are eager to do," Nadler said. "But the Senate having failed to do its proper constitutionally mandated job of advise and consent, we are going to have to do something to provide a check and balance, to protect the rule of law and to protect the legitimacy of one of our most important institutions."