Frequent Trump critic, Philadelphia Eagles’ Chris Long named NFL’s ‘Man of the Year’

Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Long, a frequent critic of President Trump, was named the Walter Payton “Man of the Year” at the NFL Honors on Saturday.

The defensive end has been recognized by the NFL a number of times for his charitable contributions focusing on clean water, military appreciation and youth education, according to an NFL press release.

“While I am officially accepting this award, we would not be able to accomplish our goals without the support and participation of countless other individuals,” Long said in a statement. “I am humbled by the support we have received from my peers who have donated to our various matching-campaigns … and the generosity of our fans who have made vital contributions to our foundation over the years.”