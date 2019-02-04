Frequent Trump critic, Philadelphia Eagles’ Chris Long named NFL’s ‘Man of the Year’

Philadelphia Eagles player Chris Long, a frequent critic of President Trump, was named the Walter Payton “Man of the Year” at the NFL Honors on Saturday.
The defensive end has been recognized by the NFL a number of times for his charitable contributions focusing on clean water, military appreciation and youth education, according to an NFL press release.
“While I am officially accepting this award, we would not be able to accomplish our goals without the support and participation of countless other individuals,” Long said in a statement. “I am humbled by the support we have received from my peers who have donated to our various matching-campaigns … and the generosity of our fans who have made vital contributions to our foundation over the years.”
Congratulations to Chris Long, the @Nationwide Walter Payton Man of the Year!#WPMOY | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Yy1gGn5TTt
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2019
Long skipped a 2017 visit to the White House after the New England Patriots, his team at the time, won the Super Bowl.
He also vowed to skip the Eagles’ visit to the White House after their 2018 Super Bowl win, though Trump later disinvited the team.- READ MORE