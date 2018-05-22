Democrats Distance Themselves from ‘Liability’ Hillary Clinton Ahead of Midterms

As The Midterm Elections Approach A Growing Number Of Democrats Aren’t Seeking Out An Endorsement From Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton. Some, In Fact, Consider Her A Liability And Are Distancing Themselves, Including One Self-described Progressive Candidate In Arkansas, Where Hillary And Her Husband Bill Clinton Cut Their Political Teeth.

The Hillary endorsement divide is in the spotlight this week as she is expected to endorse New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s reelection at a Democratic state party convention. The move will likely anger liberals who support far-left candidate Cynthia Nixon, according to the New York Times.

The Times article, which called Clinton’s loss “stunning,” compiled the number of Democratic candidates and operatives who do not consider Hillary an asset to the Party going into a critical election for winning back seats from Republicans.

They worry that the Clinton name reeks of the past and fear that their unpopularity with conservative-leaning and independent voters could harm Democrats in close races. And among many younger and more liberal voters, the Clintons’ reputation for ideological centrism has little appeal.

President Trump, meanwhile, has continued to level caustic attacks that have made the Clintons radioactive with Republicans. A Gallup poll in December found Mrs. and Mr. Clinton with their lowest favorability ratings in years.

The Times article starts with Arkansas — where Bill Clinton was governor — where it reported, “There is scant demand for their help.”

In Little Rock, Arkansas, none of the four Democratic candidates vying for a House seat at Tuesday’s primary election sought out support from Clinton, the Times reported.

“I see the Clintons as a liability,” Paul Spencer, a progressive in the Arkansas race, said in the Times article. “They simply represent the old mindset of a Democratic Party that is going to continue to lose elections.” – READ MORE

