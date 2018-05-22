WATCH: Conservative Pundit Hammers Jimmy Kimmel For His ‘White Privilege’

.@LawrenceBJones3: “I’ve never seen a better example of white privilege than @jimmykimmel. He’s a rich white man that has security but he doesn’t want other Americans to have security as well, have the Second Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/5kBPWtg4Ip — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2018

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Lawrence Jones hammered late night host Jimmy Kimmel Sunday on Fox News for the “white privilege” he enjoys as a “rich white man” while wanting to disarm law-abiding Americans.

Kimmel started off his Friday night show by referencing the Texas shooting as another reason why politicians need to “do something” on gun control.

“So they sit there with their hands in their pockets, pockets that are full of gun money, and they do nothing. They just wait for the outrage to pass because it didn’t happen to their children,” Kimmel said. “The least you can do is register to vote, right now. Make sure we vote for politicians who will do something … These kind of things don’t happen in countries with real, sensible gun laws.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1