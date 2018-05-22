WATCH: Bernie Sanders Tells Supporters To Stop Talking About Impeachment

Vermont Senator — and progressive sweetheart — Bernie Sanders told his supporters Sunday that they should not be talking about impeachment…at least not yet.

In an appearance on “Meet the Press,” Sanders agreed with House minority leader Nancy Pelosi’s sentiment that talk of ousting the President is a “gift” to both Republicans and Trump himself, as it allows the President to play victim to an angry horde of leftists, hell-bent on his personal destruction.

Instead, Sanders suggested that Democrats wait for Mueller to conclude his investigation before considering Articles of Impeachment. – READ MORE

