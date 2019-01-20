Democrats Dismiss Trump’s Political Concession, Demand More

Democrats Immediately Rejected President Donald Trump’s Offer Of A Work-permit Amnesty For One Million Registered Migrants In Exchange For 230 Miles Of New Border Wall.

The rejection came even though Trump’s offer angered his base by trading a DACA temporary amnesty for a wall.

Also, Trump did not ask for the reform of the many catch-and-release rules which allow the cartels to profitably smuggle hundreds of thousands of poor migrants into the U.S. labor market, welfare rolls, and U.S. K-12 schools.

‘The deal was rejected by Democrats before the speeech was even made’

The speech came after Trump had offered a series of smaller concessions in closed-door negotiations since Christmas.

Democrats quickly dismissed the amnesty offer.

Sen. Chuck Schumer also rejected the compromise, saying, “offering some protections back in exchange for the wall is not a compromise but more hostage taking.”

Before the speech began, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement rejecting the deal:

Unfortunately, initial reports make clear that his proposal is a compilation of several previously rejected initiatives, each of which is unacceptable and in total, do not represent a good faith effort to restore certainty to people’s lives. It is unlikely that any one of these provisions alone would pass the House, and taken together, they are a non-starter. For one thing, this proposal does not include the permanent solution for the Dreamers and TPS recipients that our country needs and supports.– READ MORE