President Trump pays tribute to Americans killed in Syrian suicide bombing as their bodies arrive back in US

President Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware this morning to receive the bodies of four Americans slain in a suicide bombing in Syria on Wednesday.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement after the blast that two U.S. servicemembers, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor had died, and another three Americans were injured. Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, confirmed the fatalities and said that they were killed while on a routine patrol of the Northern city of Manbij, Syria.

On Friday, three of the four Americans slain were identified. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida, Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York and Defense Department civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri were all named as victims of the suicide blast.

The fourth was identified on Saturday as 27-year-old Ghadir Taher, an Arabic translator from East Point, Georgia. It is believed 16 people died in total.

Heading to the Air Force base Saturday morning, President Trump said he was going to meet with the families, something he said “might be the toughest thing I have to do as President.”

The Islamic State took credit for the terror attack, saying that one of its members carried out a suicide mission and detonated his explosive vest. The attack comes just a few days after President Trump announced via Twitter on Sunday his plans to hit ISIS hard before beginning a “long overdue” removal of troops from Syria. – READ MORE