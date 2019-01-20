Photos: Women’s March Protesters Call For Trump to ‘Drop Dead,’ His Children to Be Caged

Protesters Among The Women’s March In Washington, Dc, Saturday Called For Free Abortions For All, President Trump’s Children To Be Caged, And For Trump To “drop Dead.”

The left-wing protesters showed support for feminism, prostitution, transgender issues, and immigration. Many demonstrators also showed serious hatred for the president.

“Make America Great Again, and Drop Dead!” one sign read.

One protester called for Trump’s children to be caged. Barron Trump is only 12 years old.

“Grab ’em by the patriarchy” one sign read.

In a video captured by Breitbart News, a woman says, "Everybody, I'm giving abortions. I give abortions to men. I give abortions to women. Everybody gets a free abortion."