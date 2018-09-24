Purdue holds gender-neutral homecoming, honoring ‘royalty’ rather than king, queen

Purdue University in Indiana held its first gender-neutral homecoming on Saturday in an effort to bring equality to campus.

The university’s student-led Spirit and Traditions committee decided to do away with the traditional “king” and “queen” labels for the ceremony’s respective male and female winners, instead bestowing them with the title of “homecoming royalty.”

This year’s winners were crowned during halftime of Purdue’s homecoming football game against Boston College. The Boilermakers went on to beat Boston College 30-13.

Seniors Grant Wood, a biology major from Indianapolis, and industrial engineering major Lily Bishop, of Cincinnati, were selected by a combination of online student voting and formal interviews by a panel of faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders, the University said in a news release. – READ MORE

“The Happytime Murders” is not the only game in town corrupting puppets. In 2018, puppets are not only trading out the sesame for a little more street but also teaching our children about the virtues of transgenderism.

According to CTV, a Canadian anti-bullying group has created an actual trans puppet to teach children about “gender issues.”

Created by the Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais Foundation, the puppet named Julia is a biological woman who “feels in her heart” a desire to become a boy. Together with her fellow puppet friends Leo and Arnie alongside a female human character named Alex, the cadre explores the many trials and pitfalls of transgenderism and gender fluidity.Unveiled last Wednesday, the characters are offered in the form of free educational booklets and several videos.- READ MORE