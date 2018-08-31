College Bans Students from Hanging 9/11 Memorial Posters: It Singles Out Muslim Students

A college is not allowing their students to hang posters in remembrance of the victims of September 11.

Ripon College is banning the Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter at the school from putting up “9/11: Never Forget Project” posters, claiming, “Students from a Muslim background would feel singled out and/or harassed,” according to YAF.

Member of Ripon College Bias Protocol Board—> “I’m not sure I think the Iran hostage issue was Islamic terrorism,” when discussing @yaf Never Forget poster https://t.co/bdRZ3SskSi pic.twitter.com/g2j9A7740H — Patrick X Coyle (@PatrickXCoyle) August 29, 2018

When YAF asked the administration about the matter, they said the posters creates an “environment” that makes students “feel like they are not able to learn.”

The administration said the posters focus “relentlessly on one religious organization, one religious group, one religious identity — in associating that one religious identity with terrorist attacks which go back far before 9/11 and after 9/11.” – READ MORE

Sometimes when people marry, they really deserve each other.

That’s never been truer than the marriage between Hamza bin Laden and the daughter of the lead hijacker in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as reported by the U.K. Guardian.

As Fox News’ Katherine Lam noted, this is truly a “match made in Hell.”

Hamza is the son of Osama bin Laden by one of bin Laden’s three surviving wives. He has previously said that he wants to avenge his father’s death.

Hamza is reportedly married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta. He was the Egyptian national who led the 9/11 hijackers and himself hijacked the first plane that flew into the World Trade Center. – READ MORE