Democrats Begin Refunding, Rejecting Donations From Ilhan Omar

Democrats in the House of Representatives have started to reject and refund campaign donations from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over Omar’s anti-Semitism scandal and her recent trivialization of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday that the reelection campaign for Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) left a $2,000 contribution from Omar off its quarterly fundraising report, and, when pressed by the Free Beacon, admitted that they left the money off the report because they decided to reject it.

“McBath’s rejection of the donation is more important than it may sound,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “The Sixth District has a significant Jewish population – particularly in Sandy Springs and east Cobb County.”

WSCO TV reporter Joe Bruno reported on Wednesday that Dan McCready (D-NC) also returned a $2,000 donation from Omar. – READ MORE