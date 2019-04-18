Man caught with 2 gas cans entering St. Patrick’s Cathedral in NYC, police say

A man was taken into custody in New York Wednesday night after entering St. Patrick’s Cathedral carrying two canisters of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and two butane lighters, authorities said.

The 37-year-old man, whose identity will be released once he is formally charged, was stopped by a cathedral security officer, New York City Police said. As the man was turned around, he spilled some gasoline on the floor and walked south onto Fifth Avenue and over to 50th street.

Cathedral security notified two Critical Response Command (CRC) officers– part of a “striker team”– outside the cathedral.

DISNEY DONATES $5M TO NOTRE DAME RECONSTRUCTION FOLLOWING FIRE

Investigators said the man was cooperative but acted evasively and offered police inconsistent answers. He told officers that he was “cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue” and that “his car ran out of gas,” police said. But when police checked the man’s minivan, it’s gas tank wasn’t empty. – READ MORE