Schumer, Pelosi Demand Robert Mueller Testify Before Congress

Democrats didn’t get what they wanted from the Special Counsel investigation. President Donald Trump wasn’t indicted or impeached. The 2016 election wasn’t overturned due to collusion. Hillary Clinton still isn’t president. =

So, what’s the party to do when it doesn’t get its way? Demand Special Counsel Robert Mueller testify before Congress.

While this wouldn’t be out of the ordinary – he conducted the investigation, so it seems right that he would be the best person to answer questions about it – the reasoning Democrat leaders gave for demanding Mueller testify is odd, to say the least.

“Attorney General Barr’s regrettably partisan handling of the Mueller report, including his slanted March 24th summary letter, his irresponsible testimony before Congress last week, and his indefensible plan to spin the report in a press conference later this morning – hours before he allows the public or Congress to see it – have resulted in a crisis of confidence in his independence and impartiality,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a statement.- READ MORE