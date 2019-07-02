Ceasefire: US, China Trade Talks “Back On Track” After Trump Folds On Huawei

The “worst case” trade war scenario was avoided in Osaka on Saturday when Trump agreed to restart trade talks with Xi, holding off new tariffs on Chinese exports, and signaling a pause in the trade hostilities between the world’s two largest economies; Trump added that while existing tariffs would remain in place the US president eased restrictions on Huawei as part of what is now the second ceasefire between the two superpowers in two months, removing an immediate threat looming over the global economy even as a lasting peace remains elusive.

“We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China, excellent, I would say excellent, as good as it was going to be,” he said. “We discussed a lot of things and we’re right back on track and we’ll see what happens”, Trump told reporters after an 80-minute meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the G-20 major economies in Osaka, western Japan.

Trump said while he would not lift existing import tariffs, he would refrain from slapping new levies on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods – which would have effectively extended tariffs to everything China exports to the America.

"We're holding back on tariffs and they're going to buy farm products," he said vaguely at a news conference, without giving any details of China's future agricultural product purchases. "If we make a deal, it will be a very historic event." He gave no timeline for what he called a complex deal but said he was not in a rush. "I want to get it right."


