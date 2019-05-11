Democrats are outraged at Giuliani’s ‘stomach-turning’ mission to hurt Biden’s campaign

Democratic politicians are expressing their outrage over the declared mission from Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney of President Donald Trump, to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Giuliani said that he is going to investigate reports that Biden might have corrupt dealings that benefitted his son when he connected to a company in Ukraine.

But Democrats saw this as another example of Trump officials seeking foreign interference in a U.S. election. Biden is currently the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) called the investigation “highly unethical” and said Giuliani needs to “just back off!”

“I just think it is highly unethical for the president’s personal lawyer to go meet with officials from foreign government to see if they can influence somehow the upcoming presidential election,” said Warren. “We’ve had enough of that and Rudy Giuliani should just back off!”

Sen. Dick Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called Giuliani’s mission “stomach-turning,” and said it might even be criminal. – READ MORE

