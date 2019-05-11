Only Two House Democrats Show Up for Impeach Trump Rally

The organizers of a rally calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump said the event was held to deliver to Congress a petition with more than ten million signatures urging for the action, but only two House Democrats showed up in support.

Reps. Al Green (D-TX) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were the only two Democrats to attend and speak at the event.

They were joined by a host of leftwing organizations, including CREDO, George Soros-funded MoveOn.org, the Woman’s March — including pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour — and Free Speech for People.

“I always tell people: ‘This is your House, you tell us what to do.’ This is us telling this House what to do,” Tlaib said at the rally. – READ MORE