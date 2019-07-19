Democrats Admit to CNN’s Tapper: ‘The President Won This One’ — ‘Squad’ Hurting the Party

“The president won this one,” said an unnamed Democrat politician of President Donald Trump’s “showdown” with the Democrat “Squad” of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rashia Tlaib (D-MI), according to claims made by CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday.
Trump’s implicit criticisms of Omar — describing the Somali immigrant-turned-politician as an America-hating antisemite — triggered a broad partisan Democrat coalescence around her and other “Justice Democrats” in the aforementioned squad. High unfavorability ratings among Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib amounted to a political win for Trump, according to Tapper’s claims. – READ MORE