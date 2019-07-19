Marianne Williamson Asked White People To Apologize To Black People For Slavery

The 2020 Democratic longshot Marianne Williamson demonstrated the “power of love” at a speaking rally where she asked white members of her audience to apologize to black people for slavery, lynching, and police brutality.

According to Fox News, the Houston Chronicle reported that the self-help guru told the people in her audience to hold hands with each other and apologize for past sins of racism.

“Marianne Williamson walked to the middle of the stage, paused for a second, then she asked all the black people to stand,” the Houston Chronicle said of Williamson. “She then instructed a white person to hold the hand of a black person standing … Williamson then told the white people to repeat after her. She began with, ‘I apologize … .'”

“Her focus was on racism and politics, claiming that until the United States addresses slavery honestly, gets deep about its enduring impact on African-Americans and makes amends, we will continue a cycle of hate and racism in this country,” the report continued. – READ MORE