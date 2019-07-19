AOC says calling people ‘communist’ has a ‘rich history’ in ‘white supremacy’

Add “communist” to the list of terms that might be racist, according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Wednesday that term had a “long” and “rich history” tied to white supremacy in the United States.

“It was one of the preferred smears against integrating schools, & one of the main attacks segregationists used against ,” she said, referring to the civil rights hero.

OCASIO-CORTEZ CONTINUES TWITTER SPAT WITH TRUMP, LINKS GOP TO WHITE SUPREMACY

Ocasio-Cortez linked to a tweet calling out a conservative publication for allegedly justifying racist attacks directed toward a socialist.

“Credit where credit is due: the argument that it’s okay to be racist against a socialist who is critical of America was pioneered in the 1960s by National Review in their many attacks on Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Jeet Heer, a correspondent for the left-leaning magazine The Nation, tweeted. – READ MORE