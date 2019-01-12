‘Democratic Socialist’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fined by New York for Failing to Provide Workers’ Comp

“democratic Socialist” Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) Has Been Fined By The State Of New York For Failing To Carry Workers’ Compensation Insurance For A Month During Her Congressional Campaign Last Year.

The New York Daily News reported Thursday: “The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid,” state Workers Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart said. “This coverage is vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries.”

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” said state GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud. “The so-called champion of workers, when given her own responsibility, is not following the law. It’s unbelievable.” – READ MORE