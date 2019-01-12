 

NAIL IN THE COFFIN: Trump Finishes Off Acosta After Brutal Day

President Donald Trump humiliated CNN’s Jim Acosta on Thursday after the professional troll accidentally admitted that border walls work during the president’s visit to McAllen, Texas.

After being mocked the entire day on social media and in news reports, Trump mocked Acosta on Twitter, tweeting, “Dear Diary…” at him.

The term “Dear Diary” is used to mock Acosta on social media because his posts often sound like he is writing his personal feelings in a diary.- READ MORE

