CREEP STATE: Ex-Spies Are Harvesting Facebook Photos for Facial Recognition Database, Report Says

On Monday, a newly-released report alleged that at least one surveillance company is harvesting Facebook data to create a massive facial recognition database.

The revelation comes just one week after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to talk about the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Forbes reports that for the last several years, a secretive surveillance company founded by an ex-Israeli intelligence officer has been using Facebook, YouTube, and other websites to compile an extensive facial recognition database. Forbes notes:

That database forms the core of a facial recognition service called Face-Int, now owned by Israeli vendor Verint after it snapped up the product’s creator, little-known surveillance company Terrogence, in 2017. Both Verint and Terrogence have long been vendors for the U.S. government, providing bleeding-edge spy tech to the NSA, the U.S. Navy and countless other intelligence and security agencies.

According to Terrogence’s website, the company has existed for nearly a decade and has “yielded and continue to yield a massive and growing database of annotated faces and face data, highly suitable for advanced biometric security applications.” – READ MORE

