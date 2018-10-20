Hillary 2020: Top Aide Leaves Door Open For Third Presidential Run

But the most telling piece of evidence that Clinton is considering another run for the presidency came from Hillary ally Philippe Reines, who worked closely with her during her tenure in the Senate and as Secretary of State. Reines posited, “It’s curious why Hillary Clinton’s name isn’t in the mix—either conversationally or in formal polling—as a 2020 candidate. She’s younger than Donald Trump by a year. She’s younger than Joe Biden by four years. Is it that she’s run before? This would be Bernie Sanders’ second time, and Biden’s third time. Is it lack of support? She had 65 million people vote for her.” He added, “There’s no one in the Democratic Party who has anywhere near a base of 32 million people. That’s multiples of what a Sanders or a Warren have.”

Reines puffed, “Chalking the loss up to her being a failed candidate is an oversimplification. She is smarter than most, tougher than most, she could raise money easier than most, and it was an absolute fight to the death.” – READ MORE