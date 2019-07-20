W.H.O. Declares Congo Ebola Outbreak A Global Emergency

Jut as we warned a month ago, the World Health Organization said today – following a meeting of experts – that the deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo has become an international public health emergency.

More than 1,600 people have died since August in the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history, which is unfolding in a region described as a war zone.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Ebola outbreak in #DRC constitutes a public health emergency of international concern, citing concerning geographical expansion of the virus: WHO Director-General, @DrTedros following the IHR Emergency Committee’s recommendation #alert — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) July 17, 2019

As AP reports, this week the first Ebola case was confirmed in Goma, a major regional crossroads on the Rwandan border with an international airport. Experts have feared this for months.