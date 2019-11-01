Democrat wears ‘batgirl’ costume to impeachment vote, and social media erupts with ridicule

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California wore a batgirl costume to Congress on Halloween, but many of her detractors took to social media to ridicule her for the silly stunt.

The National Republican Congressional Committee posted pictures of Porter with the criticism that it showed how Democrats were not taking the impeachment vote seriously.

“As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, @RepKatiePorter is prancing around dressed as Batman,” they tweeted.

As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, @RepKatiePorter is prancing around dressed as Batman. This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment. #CA45 https://t.co/5MtDwuoP0J pic.twitter.com/IGURqGViMl — NRCC (@NRCC) October 31, 2019

People got mad when I said adults shouldn’t wear costumes, but are you really going to look at these pictures and tell me I’m wrong? She looks like a mental patient. pic.twitter.com/GGhZGKRug1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 31, 2019

“This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment,” they added.

When confronted with the statement from the NRCC, Porter responded, “Batgirl. It’s not Batman. It’s Batgirl.” – READ MORE