Democrat wears ‘batgirl’ costume to impeachment vote, and social media erupts with ridicule

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California wore a batgirl costume to Congress on Halloween, but many of her detractors took to social media to ridicule her for the silly stunt.
The National Republican Congressional Committee posted pictures of Porter with the criticism that it showed how Democrats were not taking the impeachment vote seriously.
“As House Democrats prepare to officially blow up their Majority with impeachment, @RepKatiePorter is prancing around dressed as Batman,” they tweeted.
“This is how seriously these clowns are taking impeachment,” they added.
When confronted with the statement from the NRCC, Porter responded, “Batgirl. It’s not Batman. It’s Batgirl.” – READ MORE