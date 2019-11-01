Steve Scalise: Pelosi Using Impeachment Probe to Influence 2020 Presidential Election

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told reporters Thursday that House Democrat leaders are using the partisan impeachment inquiry to help decide who will be the next president of the United States, suggesting the probe will interfere with the 2020 elections.

While briefing reporters in the wake of the House Democrat’s approval, along party lines, of the impeachment inquiry resolution, Scalise declared: If you look at where we are at right now, we’re at an important point in history. Clearly, there are people that we serve with that don’t like the results of the 2016 election — that’s their prerogative — but the country next year will be deciding who our president is going to be. It should not be Nancy Pelosi and a small group of people that she selects that get to determine who’s going to be our president.

He went on to say that Democrats are not interested in getting to the bottom of the allegations that triggered the impeachment effort. Instead, their focus is solely on removing President Donald Trump from office and overturning the results of the 2016 elections, Scalise indicated.

the Lousiana Republican said: They don’t really want to get to the truth. They want to remove a sitting president. In fact, the author of the articles of impeachment said, ‘if they don’t impeach the president, he will get re-elected.’ Now that’s not why we have impeachment.

“It’s a tainted process,” he added, referring to the impeachment probe. – READ MORE