Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema says she is a ‘no’ on Trump impeachment

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said this week that she does not support launching impeachment hearings against President Trump in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report — the latest wrinkle in left-wing Democrats’ plans to oust the president.

The Arizona Republic asked Sinema, who won a tight race in the traditionally Republican state in November, whether she supported impeachment proceedings.

“No,” she responded. When asked why, she said: “Everyone knows.”

Sinema will receive a classified version of the report next week, and she said that she wants to “read all the information I can get before making a determination” on her views of Mueller’s findings.

While investigators effectively cleared the president and his associates on the question of collusion with the Russian government, it outlined a series of actions investigated as part of the obstruction-of-justice inquiry — although it did not make a determination on the question.