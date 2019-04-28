Pope Francis announces large donation to caravan migrants stranded in Mexico

Pope Francis has donated $500,000 to assist migrants stranded at the United States-Mexico border and throughout Mexico, the Vatican announced Saturday.

The news comes as media attention surrounding the border crisis wanes, likely due to the 2020 presidential election kicking into high gear.

What are the details?

The Vatican said funds will be distributed between 27 projects among 16 Mexican dioceses and congregations, all of which requested assistance to continue providing migrants with basis necessities like food, water, and shelter.

Peter’s Pence, which issued the funds, said additional funds are necessary because media attention surrounding the crisis has decreased, resulting in a decrease of humanitarian aid. – READ MORE