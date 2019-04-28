New York attorney general launches investigation into NRA’s tax-exempt status

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has launched an investigation into the National Rifle Association’s finances, including the NRA’s tax-exempt status, according to The New York Times.

“The Office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James has launched an investigation related to the National Rifle Association (NRA),” Kelly Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said in an email, according to The Associated Press. “As part of this investigation, the Attorney General has issued subpoenas.”

The Times added that James on Friday instructed the NRA and its affiliated entities to preserve all relevant financial records as part of the probe. The NRA’s charitable foundation was reportedly one of the affiliated entities to receive the instructions.

The Times, citing sources familiar with the inquiry, reported that James’s office also issued subpoenas to the NRA’s related businesses.

“The N.R.A. will fully cooperate with any inquiry into its finances,” William A. Brewer III, the N.R.A.’s outside counsel, said in a statement, according to the Times and the AP. “The N.R.A. is prepared for this, and has full confidence in its accounting practices and commitment to good governance.” – READ MORE