Democrat Says He’s ‘Done Apologizing’ For His Anti-Semitic Remarks And Actions

On Saturday, Washington, D.C. Councilman Trayon White (D-Ward 8) said in a video that he’s “done apologizing” for his anti-Semitic beliefs after numerous reports have surfaced over the last several weeks.

“It’s definitely been a learning experience for me, but I’ve said my apologies, and I’m done with that.” White said in the video, which was in response to reports that he left the Holocaust Museum early during a tour on Wednesday. “I’m done apologizing about that. I was sincere.”

White called reports that he had left the museum early a “lie.”

According to The Washington Post, during the tour, White made head-scratching comments, especially when it came to a photo that showed a woman in 1935 Germany who was being paraded around in the streets by Nazi stormtroopers and was forced to wear a sign around her neck that said: “I am a German girl and allowed myself to be defiled by a Jew.”

