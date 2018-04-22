Bernie Sanders: ‘Trump Agenda Is Dead’ if Democrats Win Majority in 2018

Sen. Bernie Sander (I-VT) declared in a New York Times interview on Friday that President Trump’s agenda will be “dead” if Democrats win the majority in the House or Senate in 2018.

“If Democrats control either the House or the Senate, Trump’s agenda is dead,” Sanders told the Times.

Sanders aimed at Democrat Party fundraising organizations, such as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), for not supporting progressive grassroots candidates.

“The establishment Democrats are still, I think, looking toward candidates who can self-fund,” Sanders said.

