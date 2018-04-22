View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: Fresno State prof blasts farmers as ‘stupid’ Trump supporters in video rife with F-bombs

A video posted online this week includes profanity-laced clips from past interviews and speeches by embattled, Bush-bashing Fresno State professor Randa Jarrar, in which she says farmers who support President Donald Trump are “just f—ing stupid.”

The nearly 4-minute YouTube video, published Wednesday under the username Vigilante Goose, was emailed Friday to university officials — including university President Joseph Castro, the Fresno Bee reported.

Jarrar, an English professor at the school, also known as California State University, Fresno, ignited a firestorm Tuesday, just after news broke about the death of Barbara Bush, whose funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Texas.

Read more at foxnews.com

