True Pundit

Business Politics

Democrat Rep: Mark Zuckerberg Lied to Congress

Posted on by
Share:

Democrat Congressman Rep. David Cicilline (D-ri) Accused Mark Zuckerberg Of Lying To Congress Following News That Facebook Gave Device Makers “broad Access” To User Data.

Rep. Cicilline said that Zuckerberg needs to be “held accountable” for his actions, and called for the latest data scandal to be investigated.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Democrat Rep: Mark Zuckerberg Lied to Congress | Breitbart
Democrat Rep: Mark Zuckerberg Lied to Congress | Breitbart

Democrat congressman Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) accused Mark Zuckerberg of lying to Congress following news that Facebook gave device makers "broad access" to user data.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: