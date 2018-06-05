SENATE RELEASES 500 PAGES: Strzok/Page Texts Reveal Bombshell Info On FBI Spying and Set-Up Of Trump [Video]

The Senate released 500 pages of information including unredacted Strzok/Page texts that expose the FBI corruption starting earlier than we were told… December of 2015 instead of July of 2016! There was also an effort to place more than one spy into the Trump campaign.

Nick Falco busted this bombshell open on twitter:

1) BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG “OCONUS LURES” OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump? pic.twitter.com/OtLxlOEGsV — Falco (@Nick_Falco) June 4, 2018

Was Obama spying on the entire group of 16 Republicans running for president? December of 2015 was well before there was a frontrunner even a top three in the group of candidates. It is a possibility that Obama could have directed the corrupt FBI and DOJ to spy on all 16 candidates or was this an effort to prepare to place spies into the campaign of the eventual nominee.

The big question…When Comey stated under oath that the investigation into the Trump campaign began in July 2016, was he lying under oath?

READ MORE:

