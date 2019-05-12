Democrat Mazie Hirono Is Confused About ‘Illegal Immigrant’ (VIDEO)

Nathalie Asher, acting head of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, had to explain what the term “illegal” means to Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) at a congressional hearing earlier this week.
“I’d like you to clarify for me … who constitutes the illegally present population in our country,” Hirono asked.
Asher’s response will leave people shaking their heads that something so basic needs to be explained to a United States senator.
“I’m not quite sure I follow the question, ma’am,” a befuddled Asher stated. “Individuals who are here unlawfully … are considered in an illegal status as it relates to immigration law.” – READ MORE