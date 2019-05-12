FBI uncovers another terrorist training camp on US soil — and it’s connected to New Mexico compound

The FBI has uncovered a makeshift military training camp used by Islamic terrorists in rural Macon County, Alabama.

According to WBMA-LD, FBI search warrants describe the small plot of land, located just a few miles from downtown Tuskegee, as a “makeshift military-style obstacle course.”

To make matters worse, federal investigators say there is a connection between the Alabama camp and the massive terror compound discovered in New Mexico last year.

The Alabama property is owned by Siraj Wahhaj, investigators say. Wahhaj is the same man who reportedly led the small group of terrorists at the New Mexico camp, where the jihadis allegedly trained young children to carry out school shootings.

The remains of Wahhaj’s 3-year-old son were also found at the New Mexico property. – READ MORE