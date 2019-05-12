Tlaib on Holocaust: I Have a ‘Calming Feeling’ Knowing My Ancestors Helped ‘Create a Safe Haven for Jews’

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) on Friday invoked the Holocaust in a positive light, saying she felt a “calming feeling” knowing her ancestors helped “create a safe haven for Jews.”

Tlaib made the claim about her ancestors during an appearance on the Yahoo News Skullduggerypodcast when she was asked about her support for a one-state solution between Palestine and Israel.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian woman elected to Congress, said within the last two weeks she “celebrated” and “took a moment I think in our country to remember the Holocaust.”

“There’s kind of a calming feeling, I always tell folks, when I think of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the Holocaust and the fact that it was my ancestors, Palestinians who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, the human dignity, their existence in some ways had been wiped out,” Tlaib said.

“All of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post the Holocaust, post the tragedy and horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And, I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right?” Tlaib continued. “In many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away, right? And it was forced on them.” – READ MORE

