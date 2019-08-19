‘A Sad Showing’: Crenshaw Points out the Difference Between Hong Kong and Portland ‘Antifascists’

Freshman Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) pointed out the difference between the groups of “antifascists” in Hong Kong and Portland, Oregon.

In a tweet published on Saturday, Crenshaw took aim at the Antifa protesters in Oregon who took to the streets of Portland the same day.

Crenshaw proclaimed that the anti-fascist protesters in Hong Kong “demand freedom and actually fight fascists” while Antifa “demand violence in the name of socialism.”

He also said that what happened in the city was “a sad showing of where we are today” and facetiously backed the idea of “buy Greenland.”

In Hong Kong, antifascists wave American flags, demand freedom and actually fight fascists. In Portland, “antifascists” burn American flags, demand violence in the name of socialism. Portland is a sad showing of where we are today. All around. Also yes obviously buy Greenland — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 17, 2019

“In Hong Kong, antifascists wave American flags, demand freedom and actually fight fascists. In Portland, ‘antifascists’ burn American flags, demand violence in the name of socialism,” wrote the Texas Republican. “Portland is a sad showing of where we are today. All around. Also yes obviously buy Greenland.” – READ MORE