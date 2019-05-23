Democrat Lauren Underwood Accuses Trump Admin of Murdering Children

First-term Democrat Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois accused the Trump administration of murdering children during a hearing with Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan on Wednesday.

Underwood said:

People keep dying, and so this is obviously more than a question of resources. Congress has been more than willing to provide the resources and work with you to address the security and humanitarian concerns, but at this point, with five kids that have died, 5,000 separated from their families, I feel like — and the evidence is really clear — that this is intentional. It’s intentional. It’s a policy choice, being made on purpose by this administration, and it’s cruel and inhumane.

McAleenan responded: “That’s an appalling accusation, and our men and women fight hard to protect people in our custody every single day. We’ve asked for those resources three weeks ago, it hasn’t been responded to by Congress, and we’ve asked for changes in authority for the last three years that would have prevented this from happening.”

Ranking Member Mike Rogers (R-AL) objected, and moved that Underwood's remarks be "taken down."