Pete Buttigieg: Christianity Has Extremist Factions, Just like Islam

Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed Friday that Christianity had its own extremist factions of faith similar to that of radical Islam in the Middle East.

Asked about the differences between Shia extremism followed in Iran versus Sunni extremism, the 2020 presidential candidate immediately compared radical Islam to Christianity.

“Well, you know, not unlike Christianity when it is motivating someone to do something extreme. It can have a thousand different flavors,” he said. “The real question is what’s going on with the regime, the government, that’s given the power and the apparatus of the state and intelligence service and a military, and what do they do with their ideology?”

Buttigieg commented on Christianity and Islam during an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt.

The South Bend mayor also compared the radical Iran regime to President Donald Trump’s administration, insofar as whether they were representative of the entire population. – READ MORE