NY passes bill to let Congress see Trump’s state tax returns

Legislation that would allow Congress to obtain President Trump‘s state tax returns is almost a reality, now that the New York State Assembly and Senate passed bills that would allow them to do so.

The legislation would lift an existing state restriction on revealing an individual’s tax returns. It says the state Commissioner of Taxation and Finance shall release those returns if requested by the House Ways and Means Committee, Finance Committee, or Joint Committee on Taxation.

DEM WANTS TRUMP OFFICIALS JAILED FOR NOT TURNING OVER TAX RETURNS

Earlier versions of bills in the New York State Senate and Assembly allowed for the request of any New Yorker’s tax returns, but on Wednesday, amendments passed that narrowed the scope to tax returns of certain officials including the president, vice president, members of Congress representing New York, and others.

If Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs the bill into law, Congress would be able to request someone’s individual’s tax returns from any year, as well as business tax returns for entities in which they have at least a ten percent voting share. – READ MORE

