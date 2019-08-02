Democrat Candidate Wants to Pay For Reparations By Repealing Tax Cuts (VIDEO)

Marianne Williamson, a 2020 Democratic hopeful and self-help author, suggests reparations for slavery can be paid for by repealing the Republican tax cuts.
The party that wants to spend your money for you has long advocated for repealing tax cuts for individuals but this, at least to our knowledge, is the first time it’s been linked to paying for the widely opposed platform of reparations.
In an interview with CNN, Williamson was asked how she intended to pay for slavery reparations.
“Where does she – poof! – get this money from?” host Brooke Baldwin inquired. – READ MORE