Democrat Candidate Wants to Pay For Reparations By Repealing Tax Cuts (VIDEO)

Marianne Williamson, a 2020 Democratic hopeful and self-help author, suggests reparations for slavery can be paid for by repealing the Republican tax cuts.

The party that wants to spend your money for you has long advocated for repealing tax cuts for individuals but this, at least to our knowledge, is the first time it’s been linked to paying for the widely opposed platform of reparations.

Marianne Williamson says her ideas for slavery reparations include a payout over 20 years "for projects of economic and educational renewal" paid for partially by a repeal of the 2017 tax cut: "If you want money, help people live their dreams" https://t.co/FUmb6vLkhc pic.twitter.com/zDmI2npixm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 31, 2019

In an interview with CNN, Williamson was asked how she intended to pay for slavery reparations.

"Where does she – poof! – get this money from?" host Brooke Baldwin inquired.