Bernie Sanders Uses Rapper Cardi B to Pimp Socialism to Young Americans

She’s a former stripper turned rapper. He’s the aging star of the 1988 classic Honeymoon in Moscow. They’re teaming up for the zaniest buddy-comedy/caper picture of the political season: Booty and the Borscht!

Socialist and 2020 contender Bernie Sanders is attempting to bolster his approval among America’s young people, and his strategy involves doing some savvy political video streaming with rapper/ghetto mouth extraordinaire Cardi B. It’s the perfect match. Both just love stealing from rich people.

In an interview with CNN, the senator from Vermont stated that “We working on a way to involve more young people in the political process … The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.” So what’s a whacky old socialist to do? Well commit completely to the idea that the only way to reach these young whippersnappers is through that hip hop music they’re playing on the radio these days.

So, ugh, now we get more political diatribes from Cardi B. The lady barely speaks English, produces seedy rap music filled with profanity and graphic sexuality, and has admitted to drugging and stealing from wealthy patrons during her stint as a stripper. BUT she has a massive social media presence and routinely uses Instagram to spout off boilerplate Democratic talking points, (that is if you can make them out amid all the grotesque sex talk) so lefties are smitten. – READ MORE