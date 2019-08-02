Chris Matthews Still ‘Thrilled’ About Obama (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s Hardball host Chris Matthews on Thursday night told a panel he is still “thrilled” about Barack Obama’s 2008 victory.

Matthews and the panel were discussing the Democratic debate on Wednesday night and how Obama’s record received criticism when presidential candidates targeted Joe Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president.

“The historic nature of Barack Obama running in ’08 and ’12 was so dramatic, I can understand why people of color who don’t normally vote think it’s all BS or whatever showed up because it was so thrilling,” Matthews said. “I was thrilled and I get thrilled thinking about what happened in ’08. It’s still thrilling to me. It was thrilling what he said in ’04 at the convention up in Boston.”

Matthews went on to say there won’t always be a “thrilling, charismatic African American person of either gender or any background” running for president. He then asked MSNBC analyst Zerlina Maxwell whether she believes a ticket of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg could excite the inner city and people of color. – READ MORE