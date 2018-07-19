True Pundit

Democrat Adam Smith’s Blatant Lie to Tucker Carlson: “12 Indicted Russians Had Regular Contact with High-Ranking Trump Officials” (VIDEO)

Far left Democrat Adam Smith went on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Adam Smith said the Russian crime was that they hacked into the DNC server and implemented a disinformation campaign.READ MORE

Since nobody in the mainstream media will do the work, Rep. Steve Scalise — the congressman who miraculously survived an attack on his life last year — reminded the American people of exactly what took place between Russia and the United States during the Obama years.

“President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point,” Scalise tweeted Monday.

A quick review of history is all it takes to reveal the stunning hypocrisy from the left and the liberal media on this issue. – READ MORE

