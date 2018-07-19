WATCH: Rand Paul Unloads On Obama’s ‘Completely Unhinged’ CIA Director

On Tuesday, Republican Senator Rand Paul slammed former CIA director John Brennan, labeling him “completely unhinged” and questioned his bias during his time with the intelligence agency.

FOX News host Martha MacCallum asked Paul about the comments made by Brennan that President Donald Trump is treasonous.

She played a clip of Trump’s interview with Tucker Carlson where the Commander-in-Chief said of the former Obama appointee, “I think he’s a very bad guy and if you look at it, a lot of things happened under his watch. I think he’s a very bad person.”- READ MORE

Former CIA Director-turned-Twitter-troll, John Brennan went way off the rails Monday, calling Trump’s presser with Putin an impeachable offense.

Brennan claimed Trump’s presser with Putin exceeded the threshold of “high crimes and misdemeanors” then said it was “nothing short of treasonous.”

Donald Trump’s press conference performance in Helsinki rises to & exceeds the threshold of “high crimes & misdemeanors.” It was nothing short of treasonous. Not only were Trump’s comments imbecilic, he is wholly in the pocket of Putin. Republican Patriots: Where are you??? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 16, 2018

Fox News legal analyst, attorney Gregg Jarrett CRUSHED John Brennan shortly after he attacked President Trump’s presser as “nothing short of treasonous.”

Whenever John Brennan opens his mouth or tweets he removes all doubt about his ignorance. He clearly knows nothing about treason. The U.S. is not at war with Russia. He should read professor Carlton Larson's excellent analysis of treason in @washingtonpost on 2-17-17, — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) July 16, 2018

Jarrett tweeted: Whenever John Brennan opens his mouth or tweets he removes all doubt about his ignorance. He clearly knows nothing about treason. The U.S. is not at war with Russia. He should read professor Carlton Larson’s excellent analysis of treason in @washingtonpost on 2-17-17,- READ MORE

Former CIA director John Brennan has over 24,000 retweets and over 70,000 likes on this Abraham Lincoln quote he tied to the House hearing for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok this week:

Watching the spectacle of the House “hearing” with Peter Strzok today, I was reminded of the words of Abraham Lincoln: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) July 13, 2018

Lincoln never said that. https://t.co/QVheaWOvbM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 14, 2018

But Lincoln did say something similar in what’s known as the Lyceum Address from 1838:

I answer, if it ever reach us, it must spring up amongst us. It cannot come from abroad. If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide. – READ MORE

