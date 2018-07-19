Clueless Michelle Obama Trashes Trump as “Mediocre” – Says “Last Election Does Not Give Me Hope”

Michelle Obama slammed US President Donald Trump for being ‘mediocre’ during a speech at a charity event in Scotland – but ruled herself out of ever running for president.

The former First Lady arrived in Edinburgh on Tuesday evening for the charity event organised by The Hunter Foundation and described as her first official international appearance since leaving the White House.

While talking about Trump, she said: ‘There’s something wrong with us as women that we would make that choice… we can’t be okay with mediocrity with men, but demand excellence from women.’

Although she didn’t mention Trump by name, Mrs Obama said ‘the last election in my country does not give me hope,’ according to The Scotsman. – READ MORE

Former President Barack Obama, in a rare post-presidency speech abroad, took several thinly veiled shots at his successor and other populist “right-wing billionaires” — while openly touting a controversial liberal push for “universal income.”

In one of his biggest speeches since leaving the White House, Obama delivered the 2018 Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday. He used the platform to rail against populist movements, which have gained strength in the U.S. and Europe.

“Given the strange and uncertain times we are in—and they are strange, and they are uncertain—with each day’s news cycles bringing more head spinning and disturbing headlines, I thought maybe it would be useful to step back for a moment and try to get some perspective,” Obama began.

Obama went on to slam the “right-wing billionaires” leading populist movements, in a clear reference to President Trump and like-minded politicians in Europe.

“Populist movements, cynically funded by right-wing billionaires worried about their own interests,” Obama said. “These movements tapped the unease that was felt by so many people who live outside of urban course. That their social status and privileges were eroding … threatened by outsiders, those who don’t look like them or sound like them.” – READ MORE

