POTUS Makes Pit Stop in Alaska to Praise the ‘GREAT TROOPS’ Ahead of Memorial Day Visit in Japan

On his way to Japan over the Memorial Day weekend, the president stopped in Alaska to meet with U.S. service members.

President Donald Trump was welcomed by roughly 200 military members in Anchorage, Alaska, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as he shook hands and took photos with them briefly.

On his way to Tokyo, President Trump made a brief stop in Alaska to greet troops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. pic.twitter.com/gs9HIrvv0S — The Hill (@thehill) May 25, 2019

“In Alaska with our GREAT TROOPS, departing shortly for Japan!” Trump wrote along with a video with the troops.

“These are great, great future leaders,” the president said. “[…] But we just got off the plane. I wanted to say hello. And these are tremendous people, so thank you all very much.” – read more