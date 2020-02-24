Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Has ‘Seriously Considered’ Running for POTUS

U.S. presidential races have seen their fair share of unorthodox and out of the ordinary candidates in recent years. However, if a recent report is true, we haven’t seen anything yet.

Skip Bayless, co-host of Undisputed on FS1, says that a source close to LeBron James told him that the Laker forward has “seriously considered” running for President of the United States.

FYI: I heard today from someone close to LeBron who said he HAS seriously considered running for President of the United States some day. “It’s a plan of his but not yet a goal,” the source said. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 22, 2020

James has grown increasingly politically active. He began speaking out on social justice issues after the shooting death of black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012. In 2016, James campaigned with Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE

