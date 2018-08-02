True Pundit

WATCH: CNN Goes Live at Trump Rally, Never Expected Audience’s Thundering Attack on ‘Fake News’

At a raucous rally Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, CNN’s showboating White House correspondent Jim Acosta got up close and personal with the fans of President Donald Trump that his network has built a business model on disparaging.

It did not go well for Acosta, and it wasn’t what CNN would call a “branding moment.”

In the background at the Florida State Fairgrounds, the crowd of Trump supporters had no problems making their feelings about the network absolutely clear.

Acosta, of course, who has practically made “arrogance” a part of his work routine, was undismayed by the reception.

“Wolf, just to give you a sense of what’s happening right now, you can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida there, saying things like, ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news,’” he told Blitzer in a live broadcast. “Wolf, obviously all of those things are false. – READ MORE

 

Showboating Jim Acosta got an earful.

