WATCH: CNN Goes Live at Trump Rally, Never Expected Audience’s Thundering Attack on ‘Fake News’
At a raucous rally Tuesday in Tampa, Florida, CNN’s showboating White House correspondent Jim Acosta got up close and personal with the fans of President Donald Trump that his network has built a business model on disparaging.
It did not go well for Acosta, and it wasn’t what CNN would call a “branding moment.”
In the background at the Florida State Fairgrounds, the crowd of Trump supporters had no problems making their feelings about the network absolutely clear.
@realDonaldTrump supporters protest against @CNN reporter @Acosta at @realDonaldTrump rally in Tampa, Florida. @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/mpArxHW9Q2
— Octavio Jones (@OctavioJones) July 31, 2018
This is what’s happening at the Trump rally in Tampa as @Acosta does a live shot. Folks booing, shouting “traitor,” and “you’re a liar.” pic.twitter.com/aUoUF4cwcB
— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) July 31, 2018
Acosta, of course, who has practically made “arrogance” a part of his work routine, was undismayed by the reception.
“Wolf, just to give you a sense of what’s happening right now, you can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida there, saying things like, ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news,’” he told Blitzer in a live broadcast. “Wolf, obviously all of those things are false. – READ MORE